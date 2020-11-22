Homicide unit investigating after woman dies, man arrested in east-end stabbing

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a woman died in a stabbing in the city's east end on Sunday.

According to Const. Ed Parks, calls came in around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Park and Lawrence avenues.

Parks said officers arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

Toronto police were able to locate and arrest a male suspect, who had a knife. He now remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2222 or 416-808-7474.