Homicide unit investigating after body of female found in burning dumpster in North York

Homicide investigators have taken over an investigation into the body of a female found inside a burning dumpster in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire at 44 Romfield Drive neer Keele Steet and Finch Avenue.

Paramedics said the victim was found suffering life-threatening injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Police say the death is considered suspicious and that they are in the process of notifying next of kin.

No further victim information was available. Police have also not released any details on a possible suspect.