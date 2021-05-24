Homicide unit investigates woman's death after 2 found dead in Scarborough home

Toronto police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman after two people were found dead in a home in Scarborough on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a wellness check at 25 James Park Square, in the area of Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue, at about 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead in the hallway of the home. She had obvious signs of trauma, police said in a news release on Monday.

A man was also found dead in the basement of the home.

The woman has been identified as Daisy Sehgal, 46, of Toronto. Police said an autopsy revealed she died of neck compression.

Police identified the man as Anurag Kalwar, 50, of Toronto.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to call police at (416) 808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).