Boy, 17, charged with first-degree murder in North York stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in a stabbing at a North York massage parlour that left a woman dead and two other people injured on Monday.

In a news release on Tuesday, police identified the woman who died as Ashley Noell Arzaga, 24, of Toronto. She is Toronto's 12th homicide victim of the year.

Police said officers found Arzaga inside Crown Spa, a business in the area of Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue.

Toronto paramedics pronounced Arzaga dead at the scene. Emergency crews had been called to the address at 12:40 p.m.

Outside the massage parlour, police found an injured man and woman. Police said both were suffering from several stab wounds.

Paramedics said on Monday that the man was in life-threatening condition, while the woman was in serious condition. Both were taken to hospital.

According to police, the accused was due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday. He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"The investigation remains ongoing," police said in the release.

Police have not released a photo of Arzaga.

Anyone who was in the area of the time or has any information about the stabbing is urged to call police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

