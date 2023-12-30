Man charged with manslaughter, assault in death of Toronto man

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a Toronto man's death.

In a release Saturday, police said they responded to a medical call in the Boustead and Roncesvalles avenues area on Tuesday.

There they found a man in a home in "medical distress." Police said first responders treated him before transporting him to hospital, where he died.

They identified the victim as 68-year-old Vinko Skoko, from Toronto.

Police previously said Skoka was out walking when he got into the altercation with the suspect on a mountain bike, who was reported to be throwing objects. They said they were called to the area for reports of an unconscious male on the ground.

On Friday, police said they charged a 51-year-old Toronto man with manslaughter and assault with a weapon. He appeared in Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday.

Police said they're still looking for more witnesses. They're asking anyone who witnessed an argument or altercation on Tuesday, Dec. 26 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. along Roncesvalles Avenue, between Boustead Avenue and Howard Park Avenue, to contact police.