Man found shot in car is Toronto's 22nd homicide of 2022

The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's assistance investigating the death of Jack Loor-Walters, 25.

On Thursday night, officers were called to area near Windermere Avenue and The Queensway with reports that gunshots had been heard.

Police says they found Loor-Walters in the car, along with a 27-year-old. Both men had been shot, but only Loor-Walters' injury was fatal. He died in hospital. Police said he was from the Greater Toronto Area.

He is Toronto's 22nd homicide of 2022.

Police are asking anyone who might have been driving in the area to contact investigators, particularly those with dashboard camera footage.

People can call police at 416-808-7400 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.