Police canvass TCH complex after fatal shooting of man in parked car

Toronto police searched a low-rise community housing complex in the west end for witnesses and surveillance camera video overnight after a man was fatally shot in a parked car on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened on Windermere Avenue and Swansea Mews, north of The Queensway. Emergency crews were called to the Toronto Community Housing complex at 7:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the man, 36, in a car, unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. Initially, police said the man was suffering from serious injuries.

The driver's side window of the car was shot out.

Toronto paramedics performed CPR and rushed the man to hospital in life-threatening condition. Less than three hours later, police said the man had died of his injuries.

Police taped off the area where the car was found as officers collected evidence at the scene. Around midnight, police began a canvass of the complex.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

According to police, a white sedan was seen leaving the scene. No suspect information has been released.

Toronto police gathered near the scene of the latest homicide in the city on Saturday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)