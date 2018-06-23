Man dead, 1 in custody after fatal stabbing in Rexdale
One person is in custody, homicide investigators have taken over
One person is in custody after a man in his 20s or 30s was found unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds outside a plaza in Rexdale on Saturday afternoon.
Police say two calls came in about a person found unconscious on the ground near the corner of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard. The first call came in just after 12:30 p.m. with the second call coming in a half an hour later.
Paramedics arrived on the scene and found the man in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The homicide team has taken over the investigation.
Wounding: Martin Grove Rd / John Garland Blvd<br>-victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital<br>-1 in custody<br>-Homicide has been advised<br>-investigation continues<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1142174?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1142174</a><br>^ka—@TPSOperations