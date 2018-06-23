Skip to Main Content
Man dead, 1 in custody after fatal stabbing in Rexdale

One person is in custody after a man in his 20s or 30s was found unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds outside a plaza in Rexdale on Saturday afternoon.

One person is in custody, homicide investigators have taken over

Toronto Police were called to a plaza in Rexdale on Saturday afternoon for reports of a person found unconscious on the ground. (CBC)

Police say two calls came in about a person found unconscious on the ground near the corner of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard. The first call came in just after 12:30 p.m. with the second call coming in a half an hour later. 

Paramedics arrived on the scene and found the man in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide team has taken over the investigation.

There are no major street closures. 
