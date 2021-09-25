Homicide detectives to investigate after altercation leaves man dead, 1 arrested

Homicide detectives in Peel Region are investigating after an altercation between two men left one of them dead in Mississauga on Saturday

The altercation happened at a home on Glen Erin Drive near Britannia Road. Police were called to the home at about 10:45 a.m.

One man is in custody, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police said its homicide and missing persons bureau will take over the investigation.