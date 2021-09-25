Homicide detectives to investigate after altercation leaves man dead, 1 arrested
Homicide detectives in Peel Region are investigating after an altercation between two men has left one them dead in Mississauga on Saturday.
Altercation happened in a home on Glen Erin Drive
The altercation happened at a home on Glen Erin Drive near Britannia Road. Police were called to the home at about 10:45 a.m.
One man is in custody, according to Peel Regional Police.
Police said its homicide and missing persons bureau will take over the investigation.