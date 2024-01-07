Toronto police launch homicide investigation after man found dead Friday
Toronto police are investigating after the autopsy of a man found dead on Friday determined he was the victim of a homicide, police said Sunday.
Police found the man, who has been identified as 76-year-old Trevor Alphonse Campbell, dead in an apartment near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on Friday.
Campbell had "trauma to his body," according to police.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about Campbell and his recent activities to contact police.