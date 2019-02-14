Skip to Main Content
Homicide investigation underway after 11-year-old girl found dead in Brampton

Homicide investigation underway after 11-year-old girl found dead in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a homicide investigation is underway after an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead.

Police say 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar has been arrested

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father was found dead at a Brampton, Ont., residence. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Peel Regional Police say a homicide investigation is underway after an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead.

Const. Taryn Hill told CBC News that Roopesh Rajkumar was arrested after his daughter, Riya Rajkumar, was found dead.

Hill said Riya's mother contacted police in Brampton to report that her daughter hadn't been returned at the agreed upon time of 6:30 p.m. ET.

"We did a thorough investigation, exhausted all means in our investigation, and that's when we reached out to OPP to put an Amber Alert out," Hill said.

In a news release issued after Riya was reported missing, police said the father had "made comments indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter."

Hill said Riya was found dead at a Brampton residence.

Rajkumar was arrested by OPP on Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., about 130 km north of Toronto.

Police could not say how the Brampton home is connected to Rajkumar and his family.

Roopesh Rajkumar has been arrested after his daughter, Riya, was found dead. (Peel Regional Police)

With files from CBC's Neil Herland and The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us