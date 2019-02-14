Peel Regional Police say a homicide investigation is underway after an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead.

Const. Taryn Hill told CBC News that Roopesh Rajkumar was arrested after his daughter, Riya Rajkumar, was found dead.

Update: Roopesh Rajkumar has been located and arrested. Riya Rajkumar has been located deceased at a residence in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a>. Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken carriage of this investigation. —@PeelPoliceMedia

Hill said Riya's mother contacted police in Brampton to report that her daughter hadn't been returned at the agreed upon time of 6:30 p.m. ET.

"We did a thorough investigation, exhausted all means in our investigation, and that's when we reached out to OPP to put an Amber Alert out," Hill said.

In a news release issued after Riya was reported missing, police said the father had "made comments indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter."

Hill said Riya was found dead at a Brampton residence.

Rajkumar was arrested by OPP on Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., about 130 km north of Toronto.

Police could not say how the Brampton home is connected to Rajkumar and his family.