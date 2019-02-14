Homicide investigation underway after 11-year-old girl found dead

Peel Regional Police say a homicide investigation is underway after an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead.

Police issued the alert Thursday night after Roopesh Rajkumar failed to return his daughter, Riya, to her mother.

When the father didn't return Riya, her mother reached out to police.

Update: Roopesh Rajkumar has been located and arrested. Riya Rajkumar has been located deceased at a residence in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a>. Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken carriage of this investigation. —@PeelPoliceMedia

In a news release issued after Riya was reported missing, police said the father had "made comments indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter."

Police said she was found dead at a Brampton, Ont., residence. Her father has been found and was arrested.