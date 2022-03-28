Homicide investigation underway in Leslieville as police close roads

A homicide investigation is underway in Leslieville on Monday afternoon but Toronto police are releasing few details.

Police said the investigation is happening in the area of Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street. Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m.

Officers have closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue near the intersection with Larchmount Avenue, which is west of Leslie Street.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police are still on the scene and several cruisers are in the area. Officers are going door to door along Leslie Street.

Roads in the area are taped off as officers investigate. (Grant Jennings/CBC)

A huge area is taped off on Eastern Avenue and several side streets are blocked off as well, including near the Amco Petroleum gas station at Eastern Avenue and Mosley Street.

Part of the parking lot at FreshCo Leslie and Lakeshore is taped off too.

Const. Ed Parks, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said a scrum with reporters will be held later.