Homicide detectives investigating 2nd fatal shooting in Brampton

Homicide detectives are investigating a second fatal shooting in Brampton early Sunday, Peel police say.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of in the area of Townley Crescent and Sunforest Drive

Homicide detectives are investigating a second fatal shooting in Brampton early Sunday, Peel police say.

Police said they were called to an address in the area of Townley Crescent and Sunforest Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway East and Hurontario Street, at 6:34 a.m.

No other details were available.

