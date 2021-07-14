Toronto homicide unit investigating after person with 'suspicious' injury found dead

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a person was pronounced dead at a west-end home Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were first called to a home in the area of Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard for a "well-being check" just after 9:30 a.m.

Officers found a person with a "serious" and "suspicious" injury, police said in a tweet. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the person was pronounced dead.

Police say it is very early in the investigation and do not yet have further details.