Toronto homicide unit investigating after person with 'suspicious' injury found dead
Police were originally called to a home in city's west end for a well-being check
Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a person was pronounced dead at a west-end home Wednesday morning.
According to police, officers were first called to a home in the area of Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard for a "well-being check" just after 9:30 a.m.
Officers found a person with a "serious" and "suspicious" injury, police said in a tweet. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the person was pronounced dead.
Police say it is very early in the investigation and do not yet have further details.