Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto homicide unit investigating after person with 'suspicious' injury found dead

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a person was pronounced dead at a home Wednesday morning.

Police were originally called to a home in city's west end for a well-being check

CBC News ·
The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a person's body was found during a well-being check Wednesday morning. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a person was pronounced dead at a west-end home Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were first called to a home in the area of Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard for a "well-being check" just after 9:30 a.m.

Officers found a person with a "serious" and "suspicious" injury, police said in a tweet. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the person was pronounced dead.

Police say it is very early in the investigation and do not yet have further details.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now