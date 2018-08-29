Homicide investigating after elderly woman found dead

Toronto's homicide unit has been called in to investigate after an elderly woman was found with obvious trauma near Regent Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call for a medical complaint in the Cornwall Street and River Street area around 4 p.m., Toronto police spokesperson Const. Gary Long said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an elderly woman in her home suffering from obvious trauma.

Long said one male has been taken into custody.

Long did not say whether the victim and suspect knew one another.

This is the city's 70th homicide for 2018.