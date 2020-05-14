Homicide unit investigating after man found dead in fire at midtown building

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead inside a midtown building where a fire was reported overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the residential building on Balliol Street, near Yonge and Davisville streets, at 2:07 a.m. Thursday for a fire in the laundry room, police said.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

They then found a man without vital signs inside the room. There were "obvious signs of trauma," police said. He was pronounced dead on scene. No further details about the victim were available overnight.

Homicide investigators are going door-to-door in the building and appealing for any witnesses to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.