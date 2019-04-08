Homicide detectives investigating death of elderly man near Eglinton and Black Creek

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an elderly man in Toronto's north end.

Police were called to the scene on Hertford Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue West and Black Creek Drive around 6:30 Monday morning.

Initially, it was for a medical call involving an elderly man, said Const. Caroline de Kloet, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, but after further investigation officers determined it was a homicide.

Paramedics attended the scene and treated a male with life-threatening injuries. He was not transported to hospital, a spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told CBC Toronto.

There's no word on suspects at this time.

Police are in the process of notifying the victim's family and would not give out any details on his identity.