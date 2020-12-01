Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting in west end

A man is dead and a woman is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the west end on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 3:30 p.m.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the man and woman in life-threatening condition.

The man died on the scene, while the woman was rushed to a trauma centre on an emergency run, according to Steve Henderson, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police said the homicide unit will take over the investigation. Officers have taped off the area as they investigate.

No age range of the victims was available.

Officers are seeking a suspect described as a Black male, wearing a grey sweat suit with a hood. He reportedly left in a grey hatchback.