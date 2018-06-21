Homicide detectives probe fatal shooting in Brampton

Peel police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Brampton on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a residence on Martree Crescent, near Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway, shortly before 4:45 a.m. and discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have not yet identified the victim or determined how old he was.

Detectives with the Peel homicide bureau have taken over the probe.

They say they do not yet have details on potential suspects.