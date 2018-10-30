Homicide detectives to reveal new details in fatal shooting near York University

Homicide detectives are set to deliver new details in the investigation of a 44-year-old Toronto man who was fatally shot in an industrial plaza near York University earlier this month.

Det. Paul Worden will address the media during an 11 a.m. Monday news conference at Toronto police headquarters.

Emergency crews found Dwayne McMillan suffering from "obvious signs of trauma" in the parking lot at 4801 Keele St., near Steeles Avenue West, on the evening of Oct. 2.

Paramedics performed CPR, but McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene. His death marked the city's 82nd homicide of 2018.

Last week, police charged a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy with second-degree murder in McMillan's slaying and with arson to property.

They were both scheduled to appear in a Toronto court last Friday.