Homicide detectives called in after second fatal shooting in North York

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in North York just a few hundred metres from where another man was gunned down early Sunday.

Police were called shortly after midnight to Shoreham Court and Shoreham Drive, in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue area, for reports of gunshots. When emergency responders arrived they found one victim lying on the ground of a townhouse complex suffering from serious injuries, according to Toronto police.

A heavy police presence could be seen after the second fatal shooting in the Jane and Steeles area in as many days. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

According to police, a silver vehicle was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

The fatal shooting is the second in the neighbourhood in as many days. Karim Hirani, 25, was shot dead outside a building near Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street, about a block south of Monday's shooting.