Homicide investigators probe death of Oshawa grandmother found by child

The death of a grandmother found by a child in their Oshawa home this week has now been ruled a homicide.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Thursday that a post-mortem examination of the body of Ruth Humphries, 67, revealed "significant trauma" not consistent with accidental or self-inflicted injuries.

Officers were called to an address in the area of Phillip Murray Avenue and Cedar Street on Tuesday, where the woman's body was found around 3:30 p.m.

At the time, police deemed the incident "suspicious."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Durham's major crime branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247.

The case marks Durham's six homicide of the year.