Homicide unit investigating after person found dead in north Toronto

Homicide investigators were called in after a person was found dead in north Toronto in the early morning hours Friday, Toronto police say.

Officers were initially called to an apartment building on Culford Road, near Lawrence Avenue West and Black Creek Drive, around 2:50 a.m. for "unknown trouble."

They arrived to find one person dead. There are reports from officers on scene it was a woman, a spokesperson for Toronto police said.

It's not yet clear how the person may have been killed. Paramedics said they were called to the address for a stabbing, but police could not confirm that was the case.

Another woman was arrested in connection to the call, the police spokesperson added.

Police could not say whether the victim and the woman who was detained knew each other.