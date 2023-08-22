Police identify man killed in downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police have identified a man who died in hospital after he was shot downtown early Monday.

Oluwatobi "Tobi" Alaga, 41, of Toronto, is the city's 41st homicide victim of the year. No one has been arrested or charged in the killing.

Alaga died after he was wounded in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 4:50 a.m.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said there was an argument involving several men prior to the shooting.

"A firearm was discharged and one of the males was struck by gunfire," police said in the release.

Two people were seen leaving the area northbound on Spadina shortly after the gunfire, police say.

Investigators said they are asking anyone in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue between 4:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., or who has dashboard camera video, to come forward.