Man, 47, is Toronto's 91st homicide victim of 2018 after Moss Park assault

A 47-year-old man who died in hospital after being assaulted on Friday is now the city's 91st homicide of the year, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street at around 3:30 in the afternoon where they found a man, Paul Tonya, injured. He was rushed to hospital and later died.

A 45-year-old Toronto man was arrested at the time. He is now charged with manslaughter.

Toronto's homicide record was broken Sunday with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in a Scarborough apartment complex.

The previous record was set in 1991 with 89 homicides.