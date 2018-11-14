Man shot to death in north end is Toronto's 89th homicide this year — tying grim record set in 1991

A man's shooting death overnight Wednesday in north Toronto marks the city's 89th homicide this year, matching a grim record that has stood unbroken for nearly three decades.

Police responded to Ann Arbour Road, in the area of Albion and Weston roads, around midnight after several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers found a 25-year-old man badly injured and "without vital signs" inside a vehicle at the scene. He was taken to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

Police did not have information about possible suspects and could not say whether the man was shot while inside the vehicle or if he got into it after.

Homicide detectives and forensic investigators were at the scene early Wednesday. Police also used canine units to help canvass the area around the scene, said Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Jim Gotell.

The victim's death brings to the total of slayings in Toronto this year to 89, a figure that has stood as the most homicides in a single year in the city since 1991.