A 20-year-old man is charged with killing his own father in the city's latest homicide.

On Tuesday afternoon, police found a 50-year-old man without vital signs and suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper body, inside a home in Etobicoke. The man later died at the scene.

Officers believe an altercation broke out between two men at around 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the Redgrave Drive and Martin Grove Road area, near Eglinton Avenue West, said Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

Police say a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries when she tried to intervene. Another male was found conscious and breathing.

The stabbing is Toronto's 76th homicide of the year.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the accused is the victim's son. He is charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Friday.