Man fatally shot in Scarborough described as 'working man' who would help anybody

A man who was fatally shot outside a Scarborough building last week was described on Sunday as a "working man" who would help anybody.

John Wheeler, 45, was shot early last Wednesday as he waited for his ride to work at 1350 Danforth Rd., an apartment building north of Eglinton Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at 3:36 a.m. Wheeler died in hospital of a gunshot wound to his torso.

A makeshift memorial of flowers and candles has been set up near the spot where he was shot.

"He's been a straight shooter his whole life, a working man," Robert Nippard, 31, said on Sunday while he viewed the memorial.

"He would help anybody, do anything for anybody, if they needed it. You can ask anybody in this area. He never needed anything from anybody. He was always willing to help people. Even if he didn't know you, he would help you."

John Wheeler, 45, died in hospital after he was shot in the torso in Scarborough early Wednesday. (Toronto Police Services)

Nippard said Wheeler was like a father to him and raised him from the age of 13 to his early 20s. Wheeler, who worked for Commercial Drywall Supply for years, delivering drywall, was never involved in any criminal activity, he said.

"He's not that type of guy," Nippard said.

Nippard said he doesn't know why the killers gunned Wheeler down but he thinks they may have wanted to rob the convenience store that is metres away from where the shooting took place, or they may have been taking part in a gang initiation.

Toronto homicide detectives say two young men are wanted in the killing and Nippard said he would like to say to them: "You're a straight up coward. I don't know what kind of name you think you are going to get for yourself out of this, but it's not going to be a good one from anybody."

Wheeler had a girlfriend, he added. "I love him and I miss him and I'll never forget him," Nippard said in tears.

Robert Nippard says Wheeler was like a father to him. 'He would help anybody, do anything for anybody, if they needed it. You can ask anybody in this area. He never needed anything from anybody. He was always willing to help people. Even if he didn't know you, he would help you.' (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

On Friday, Toronto Homicide Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis told reporters at the scene that witnesses have come forward and police have obtained surveillance camera footage that they are now reviewing. Lioumanis has released videos and images of the suspects.

Police are appealing for help from members of the public in solving the homicide. Lioumanis said his team is working "feverishly" on the case.

"This was a horrific, cowardly and uncalled for act against Mr. Wheeler. He did not deserve this. Nobody deserves to die, to get shot and die, in our city," Lioumanis said.

Lioumanis said family members and witnesses have told police that Wheeler was a general contractor who worked 15 hours a day. The investigation has found that Wheeler was not involved in crime.

He was shot from behind for "some unknown reason at this point," he added. There was no interaction between him and the shooter before he was shot.

A video released by police shows the suspect approaching Wheeler just before he shoots him. A long gun is clearly visible.

"I think it was wrong place wrong time," he said.

He said the two men left the area in a smaller SUV that was being driven by a woman and he urged the male suspects to surrender to police.

"The suspect with the firearm: 'You know who you are. You need to do the right thing here. You need to contact a lawyer and you need to turn yourself in,'" he said.

"To the other two that were involved, what I'm going to say is: 'You may not have known what was going to happen that night. I understand and we know that there was a female in the vehicle. To that female that was sitting in that truck waiting: 'I suggest to you that you contact us and you come and tell us what you know.'"

Suspects considered 'armed, violent and dangerous'

Lioumanis said the two suspects are considered "armed, violent and dangerous."

The first suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, wearing dark clothing with white markings on the sleeves and a mask. He was carrying a firearm.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, wearing dark clothing with white on the front and a mask. He was carrying a black duffel bag.

Police said anyone who encounters the men are urged not to approach but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information, including those who were driving on Danforth Road on Aug. 12 from 2:30 a.m. to 3:45 a.m. and who have dashboard camera video, is urged to call police at (416) 808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

Toronto police have released security camera images of the two suspects.

This is a security camera image of suspect number one carrying a long gun. (Toronto Police Service)