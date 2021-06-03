Homicide detectives to investigate death of woman in Brampton

Homicide detectives have been notified after a woman died under suspicious circumstances in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Peel police were called to the area of Templehill Road and Ross Drive, near Dixie Road and Countryside Drive, shortly after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the woman in life-threatening condition.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel police said they notified their homicide and missing persons bureau.

Peel paramedics said they went to the scene, assessed a woman there but did not transport anyone to hospital.

At the crime scene, which appeared to be large, there was a heavy police presence.