2 homes still evacuated after 5-car crash causes gas leak in west end Toronto

Two homes remain evacuated after a five-car crash caused a gas leak in Toronto's west end on Sunday, police and firefighters say.

Two of the five cars hit a house on Old Weston Road near Rockwell Avenue, according to Stephan Powell, district fire chief for Toronto Fire Services. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 9:20 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot and police are searching for the person. No one at the scene has been injured. Police do not know if the the driver who fled was injured.

As many as seven homes were evacuated shortly after the leak, but Enbridge Gas shut off the gas and residents in all but two of the homes have been allowed to return, Powell said.

One of the cars hit a gas line and gas had been escaping rapidly, he added.

"For safety reasons, after air monitoring, we started to evacuate houses on either side of the affected property," Powell said.

A side entrance of the home that was hit has been deemed unsafe, he added.

Structural engineers from the City of Toronto are expected at the scene later on Sunday.

This vehicle was hit in the crash on Old Weston Road on Sunday. (Dave Hill/CBC)

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said callers told police that they could smell gas after the crash.

"We are keeping people away from that scene as the gas leak presents a danger," he said.

Police have blocked off the area to secure the scene and allow officers to investigate the crash.