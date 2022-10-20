Homeowners are out nearly $68K to Toronto solar panel company they say ghosted them

Sreedevi Dasari was hoping to capitalize on federal grant and loan programs by installing solar panels on her house west of Toronto to save money on her hydro bill and help the environment.

But now the single mom is out $3,500 she paid as a deposit for the solar panels.

"I feel like I'm stranded," said Dasari, who lives in Milton, Ont.

She's one of more than half a dozen homeowners in Ontario and Alberta who told CBC Toronto they're collectively owed nearly the $68,000 they paid toward solar power installation contracts with Sunwave Inc, a Toronto company that solicited their business through door-to-door sales. Sunwave says it is investigating the customers' complaints

The customers say the sales representatives they dealt with have left the company, and the homeowners' calls and emails to Sunwave Inc. have not been answered.

Dasari signed a $24,700 contract with Sunwave in April to source and install a solar panel system on the roof of her home. After paying the deposit, Dasari says she was supposed to hand over half of the remaining balance when the final design was completed in July, but she says that never happened.

"I don't have anything at this moment," she said. "So even if I want to go to a different company, I have to start from scratch."

Dasari is worried restarting the process might affect her eligibility for the Canada Greener Homes Grants and Loan programs — which launched last year. Through the programs, homeowners like Dasari could be eligible for up to $5,000 for solar panels they've installed and an up to $40,000 interest-free loan to finance the green retrofit.

Natural Resources Canada is administering the programs. The federal department said it has received homeowner complaints about Sunwave and is following up on the allegations.

In a statement, a lawyer for Sunwave told CBC Toronto the company is aware of the allegations from its customers and is taking their concerns seriously by investigating the complaints with its counsel.

"We appreciate all customers' patience and cooperation as we conduct our investigation into these allegations," said lawyer Carly Waisglass.

Retired Alberta couple paid $30K

Heather Robinson's parents signed a contract with Sunwave in October 2021. The retired couple, who live just outside Calgary in Chestermere, Alta., didn't pay a deposit. Instead, Daniel and Heimke Campbell were provided the solar panel design plan a month after signing their contract and then paid $30,300 toward it in December.

Daniel Campbell and his wife received this solar panel design plan from Sunwave Inc. in November 2021. Since then, their daughter Heather Robinson says no further work has been done to install solar panels at her parents' Chestermere, Alberta home. (Submitted by Heather Robinson)

At that point, Robinson says the company told her parents they'd have to wait for spring for the installation. But now, nearly a year after her parents signed the contract, she says no further work has been completed.

"I emailed and phoned the office every other day and nothing — no answer, no return call," said Robinson.

"I don't know if they got overwhelmed and couldn't follow through or what happened, but I'm hoping that's the case and there's some sort of way we get something back."

After CBC Toronto contacted the company, one customer said they received a partial refund and then a full refund from Sunwave, and Dasari says a former sales representative told her she'd get a refund soon.

But others, like Robinson and Ken Fritz from Kitchener, Ont., haven't received any reassurances.

Ken Fritz is planning to get another company to install solar panels on his home in Kitchener, Ont. (Submitted by Ken Fritz)

"They will not respond to me. I've tried everything under the sun to get a hold of them," said Fritz, who paid a $3,500 deposit in March.

He says this has been a learning experience and while he still intends to find another company to install solar panels on his roof, he'll make sure they have references.

"You really have to do your homework."