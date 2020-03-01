Fire under Gardiner Expressway ramp now out after generating plume of black smoke

Toronto firefighters have extinguished a fire under a Gardiner Expressway ramp after the blaze generated thick black smoke and prompted several people to call 911 on Sunday.

No one was injured.

The fire was west of Yonge Street and east of Bay Street near Lake Shore Boulevard, according to Toronto District Chief Stephan Powell. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 2:16 p.m.

Powell said Toronto Fire believes that the fire started in what was a homeless encampment. At its peak, a plume of black smoke shot into the sky, snaking alongside a condo.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke and flames. The smoke blackened the underside of the ramp.

Powell said he believes the fire looked much worse than it actually was and people driving by reported tents and furniture burning.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 2:30 p.m. and had put out the fire by 3 p.m.

Eight firefighters and two trucks are still on the scene, putting out hot spots and pulling debris apart to ensure nothing is smouldering.

Toronto police say road closures are still in effect.

Officers have closed westbound Lake Shore Boulevard at Yonge Street, the westbound lanes of Bay Street at Lake Shore Boulevard, the eastbound off ramp of Gardiner Expressway at Jarvis Street, and the on ramp to Bay Street to westbound Lake Shore Boulevard.