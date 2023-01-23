Man wanted after violent home invasion at condo in King West Village

Police are searching for two men in connection with a home invasion that began with suspects blocking in a victim's car in an underground parking garage, forcing them up to their home at gunpoint and locking them in a room while they were robbed.

Toronto police say it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 30, in the King Street West and Strachan Avenue area.

According to investigators, the victim was getting into their car in the parking garage of a condominium, when two armed suspects wearing ski masks blocked the car with their vehicle.

The suspects then got into the victim's car and pointed a gun at them, police said in a news release. The victim was handcuffed and a ski mask was placed over their head, before they were taken up to their condo, where another tenant was inside.

That second tenant was also handcuffed and the victims were forced into a bedroom while the suspects allegedly ransacked the unit in search of valuables, which were then placed into duffel bags.

WATCH | Police release security video of suspects wanted in home invasion:

When a third person showed up and confronted the suspects, they allegedly shot the person three times before fleeing with the valuables.

That victim was taken to hospital and survived, but they suffered what police say are life-altering injuries.

Boaz Frimpong of Toronto is now wanted for forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, attempted murder, possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

The 28 year old is described as 6 feet, one inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are also hoping the public can help identify a second suspect, who is described as five feet, 10 inches to six feet tall, with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket and a dark face covering.

If these suspects are seen, police say to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7350 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.