Police search for men who posed as construction workers during violent home invasion

Toronto police are looking for at least three men and a driver after a 67-year-old man was tied up and beaten during an attempted robbery.

The attack happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Sept. 27 at a home in Yonge-Eglinton, according to police.

Two men armed with guns and dressed as construction workers complete with hard hats and dust masks knocked on the front door, police allege.

"They forced their way into the victim's home, repeatedly demanding money," said Lauren Pogue, acting inspector with Toronto police's hold up squad, during a news conference Wednesday morning.

"The suspects tied the victim up and they viciously assaulted him while ransacking his home," Pogue said, though they did not find any money, so left.

Pogue said the homeowner then managed to free himself and called police.

He was seriously injured and needed medical treatment.

When police investigated, they discovered the same men, along with another man, appeared to have cased out the neighbourhood almost a week earlier, as someone waited for them inside a vehicle.

Acting Insp. Lauren Pogue, Toronto police hold up squad, said the victim was beaten by two men dressed as construction workers. (Toronto Police Service)

"Our victim appears to be randomly targeted," Pogue said at a news conference.

"A lot of times with home invasions, there is a nexus between the suspects and the person, there is some kind of connection or criminality involved and this isn't the case in this situation."

Anyone with potentially useful information about the incident is asked to contact Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.