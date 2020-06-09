Home daycare operator charged with sexual assault, police say wife didn't stop him

Charges have been laid against a man and woman who ran a home daycare in Toronto for more than 30 years.

Investigators allege the man repeatedly sexually assaulted two young girls, aged 11 and nine, between 2016 and 2020.

They allege his wife, who was primarily responsible for the children, failed to report the incidents when she became aware of them.

"She, as the primary babysitter entrusted to be in charge of the girls, endangered the health of the children, failed to protect them and failed to report the abuse," said Toronto police in a news release.

Jose Dias, 63, and Maria Alice Cruz, 60, are both facing multiple charges.

The couple ran a daycare in the Caledonia Park Road and Davenport Road area.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.