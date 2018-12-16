'It is much needed': Hundreds line up for Toronto's holiday turkey giveway tradition

Hundreds of people lined up for a free turkey on Sunday morning, carrying on a cherished Toronto holiday tradition that dates back decades.

"There's people who need some help at this time of year. I think it's a way to show you're part of the community and that you care," said Daniel Freeman, owner and broker at Freeman Real Estate.

The company, which first opened near the corner of Bathurst and Bloor streets in 1972, has been organizing an annual turkey giveaway for the last three years.

"The line is bigger this year, and the turkeys are flying out the door," Freeman said as he handed out Grade A young turkeys to a winding queue of residents, many of whom had lined up hours earlier.

Organizers estimate that about 4,100 kilograms of poultry were distributed throughout the morning. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

The holiday ritual was made famous by Ed Mirvish, who used to organize the giveaway outside his famous namesake store Honest Ed's. When Honest Ed's closed its doors in 2016, the Freeman family took up the mantle.

The family partnered with several businesses and community organizations, including the Toronto campus of Spirit of Math Schools, an after-school mathematics program.

"This tradition is part of the heartbeat of the Annex, Little Italy and Palmerston neighbourhoods. We didn't want to see it stop," Freeman said. "We're a family, helping other families. I think that's the point."

This year's giveaway saw close to 4,100 kilograms of turkey, or some 500 individual birds, handed out. The first person arrived around 3:20 a.m., and by the time the event started at 9 a.m., several hundred people were standing in line.

The first person in line arrived around 3:20 a.m., organizers said. Hundreds more were queued before the giveaway started at 9 a.m. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

"It is much appreciated, and it is much needed in Toronto," Joe Lloronte said.

Lloronte volunteers at St. Michael's Homes, a shelter for men in recovery, and this year he's been tasked with cooking a big Christmas dinner. The organization relies heavily upon donated food to feed its residents, and Lloronte said the turkey giveaway is a big help.

"This is a real treat. It makes a special day that much more special."

Josh Matlow, councillor for Toronto-St. Paul's, was on hand again this year to help distribute the birds. He said that while it's supposed to be fun, it's also meaningful for many people in the community.

"Some people are here for a fun giveaway, but a lot here may not have had a turkey otherwise. So I think it's really special, and it's also really important," he said.

'There are all these people in the city who are in need. And they are willing to wait six hours to get a turkey,' Elden Freeman, president of Freeman Real Estate, left, said. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Indeed, Tina said that without the annual tradition, her family might have gone without the classic centrepiece of many holiday meals.

She depends on social assistance, and the $720 per month that she lives on goes toward the necessities of life in a city like Toronto.

She's said she's looking forward to sharing her turkey with her family.

"I'm a good chef at home, and I will do something to lift our spirits," she said. "And my family will be happy, with a turkey and with all our traditions."

Freeman said he hopes even more businesses in the area will contribute to next year's giveaway to make it the biggest yet.