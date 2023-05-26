9 schools placed in hold and secure after youth found injured in Brampton

Nine schools have been placed under a hold and secure as a precaution after a youth was found injured in Brampton, police said in a tweet Friday.

The schools include: Grenoble PES, Greenbriar PES, Goldcrest PES, Holy Name of Mary CSS, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Jean Brebeuf CES, Judith Nyman PSS, Chinguacousy PSS and Williams Parkway PES.

Peel police said in a tweet that officers are responding to reports of a youth suffering from a possible gunshot wound in the area of Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard in Brampton. The call was received around 11:30 a.m., police say.

No arrests have been made, police said.