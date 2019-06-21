Man charged with impaired driving after hit and run in Regent Park

A man is facing multiple charges after a woman was hit and killed by a car in Regent Park early Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Regent Park Boulevard at 1:15 p.m.

According to Toronto police, a man lost control of his Mazda CX9 while driving along Dundas Street approaching Regent Park Boulevard. The car mounted the southeast curb, striking a fire hydrant before hitting a 39-year-old woman, police said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man attempted to flee the incident on foot, but was arrested a short distance away.

A Toronto man, aged 40, is charged with:

Impaired operation of a vehicle causing death.

Dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Leaving the scene of an accident.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900.