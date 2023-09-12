Hit and run on Highway 401 leaves construction worker with 'life-altering' injuries: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a black Corvette in connection with a hit and run on Highway 401 that left a construction worker with "life-altering" injuries.

Officers were called to the eastbound collector lanes of the highway at Victoria Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a video posted to X, the website formerly known as Twitter, by OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The injured construction worker was taken to hospital for treatment, he said.

The driver left the scene. Schmidt said the Corvette likely has visible damage from the incident.

Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle speeding on Warden Avenue a short time after the collision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam video to come forward, Schmidt said.

The eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 were closed from Highway 404 to Victoria Park Avenue for the investigation.