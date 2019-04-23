Police release video of white pickup truck in hit and run that injured 2 in Markham

York police have released security camera video of a white pickup truck involved in a hit and run that injured two pedestrians in Markham on Monday night.

One of the pedestrians, a woman, 45, suffered life-threatening injuries. The other, a man, 44, suffered minor injuries. The woman was rushed to hospital, where she remains.

The collision occurred in the intersection of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue, north of Steeles Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at about 8:25 p.m.

Const. Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said several people witnessed the collision and ran to help the victims.

Both pedestrians were in the crosswalk when they were struck, he said.

Police said the two were on the east side of Yonge Street, crossing south on Meadowview Avenue, when they were hit.

The driver of the truck then fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Meadowview Avenue.

In the 20-second video released by police, the truck is seen making a left turn from southbound Yonge Street onto eastbound Meadowview Avenue.

"The truck hits the two pedestrians, stops, then just drives away from the scene," he said.

Pattenden said the truck has a dual axle in the rear and a bar of lights on top, but investigators do not know the make and model. They also do not have a licence plate number.

He urged the driver to get a lawyer and surrender to police.

Any witnesses to the collision are also urged to call police.

Investigators would also like to talk to people in a white compact sport utility vehicle that was stopped at the intersection as well, specifically at the light for westbound Meadowview Avenue. The occupants likely witnessed the collision, police said.

Officers closed Yonge Street, from Doncaster Avenue to Steeles Avenue East, for hours as they gathered evidence. The road has since been reopened.