Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after hit and run downtown
A man has life-threatening injuries after a hit and run downtown, Toronto police say. The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of Wellington Street East and Scott Street.
Driver was behind the wheel of a dark-coloured SUV, police say
Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to hospital, where he remains. They were unable to provide his age.
According to police, the driver was behind the wheel of a dark-coloured SUV.
Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.