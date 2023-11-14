Content
Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after hit and run downtown

A man has life-threatening injuries after a hit and run downtown, Toronto police say. The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of Wellington Street East and Scott Street.

Driver was behind the wheel of a dark-coloured SUV, police say

CBC News ·
A closeup of the doors on a Toronto police cruiser.
Police closed roads around the intersection of Wellington Street East and Scott Street for their investigation. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to hospital, where he remains. They were unable to provide his age.

According to police, the driver was behind the wheel of a dark-coloured SUV.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation. 

