Funeral prayers held for mother of 3 killed in Regent Park hit and run

Funeral prayers were held Saturday for a Regent Park mother of three who was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver on Thursday afternoon.

Family friends identified the victim as Ismathara Ratna, who, along with her husband, was a long-time Regent Park resident. Police did not release the woman's identity, but on Friday did give her age in a news release as 39.

Faizul Chowdhury, a friend of the family, said Ratna was walking to visit a friend when she was struck.

Family, friends and community residents gathered on the field at Nelson Mandela Park Public School in Regent Park at 2:30 p.m. to say goodbye.

Chowdhury said Ratna's three children are aged 13, 12 and 7.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for the family.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was driving a Mazda CX9 eastbound on Dundas Street East shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of the vehicle at Regent Park Boulevard. The car mounted the curb and hit a fire hydrant before striking Ratna.

Flowers and notes have been left behind at the scene where a Regent Park mother of three was struck and killed Thursday afternoon. (Michael Rich/CBC)

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car fled, but was arrested by police officers nearby.

A 40-year-old Toronto man is facing three charges:

Impaired operation of a vehicle causing death.

Dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Leaving the scene of an accident.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900.