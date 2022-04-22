5th man arrested and charged in connection with fatal downtown hit and run

A fifth person has been arrested in an alleged hit and run that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

The arrest comes just days after four people were arrested and charged in the death of Erin Yoxall, 30.

Police say a 41-year-old Toronto man has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, obstructing police, public mischief and accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

He is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall court on Friday.

Yoxall was struck by a car in the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue on April 14.

She was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident to contact them.