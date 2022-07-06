Man found with 'very significant' injuries may have been victim of hit and run, police say

Toronto police say a man found in Corso Italia with "very significant injuries" may have been the victim of a hit and run.

Officers were called to the area of St. Clair and Landsdowne avenues shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, said police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson.

The man was unconscious when they arrived. He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

"We believe that this was possibly a pedestrian struck. We believe that the car and driver involved fled the scene," Hopkinson said.

Police have closed roads in the area for an investigation. Drivers are being advised to find alternate routes.