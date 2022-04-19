Toronto police find vehicle sought in fatal hit and run, but driver remains at large

Toronto police say they have found a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run last week, though the driver has not been found.

In a news release issued Monday evening, police said they tracked down the white Mercedes convertible in the city.

"Investigators would like to thank the public for their assistance and tips provided in this investigation," the release said.

Police urged the driver to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

The collision happened in the early morning hours of April 14 in the area of Spadina Avenue and King Street West.

A 30-year-old woman was struck and rushed to hospital, where she died several days later.

According to police, the driver briefly stopped before leaving the scene. The only suspect description provided by police is that the driver is a man with dark hair.