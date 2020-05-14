Child left with life-threatening injuries in Scarborough hit and run

Police say they are looking for a car that fled a collision in Scarborough Thursday, where a young boy was left with a life-threatening head injury.

According to investigators, two pedestrians were struck in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive at 11:49 a.m.

The child's injuries were deemed life-threatening. It's unclear how serious the other person's injuries are.

Police say a black, four-door North American car fled the scene, and "will have significant damage."

Officers are currently searching the area, and drivers should expect road closures.