Child left with life-threatening injuries in Scarborough hit and run
Police searching for black car with damage that left the scene
Police say they are looking for a car that fled a collision in Scarborough Thursday, where a young boy was left with a life-threatening head injury.
According to investigators, two pedestrians were struck in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive at 11:49 a.m.
The child's injuries were deemed life-threatening. It's unclear how serious the other person's injuries are.
Police say a black, four-door North American car fled the scene, and "will have significant damage."
Officers are currently searching the area, and drivers should expect road closures.
