Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Scarborough: police

Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Scarborough: police

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run in Scarborough, police said Friday evening.

The collision happened near the intersection of ​Brimorton Drive and Bellamy Road North

CBC News ·
Police say Traffic Services will attend for a re-construction investigation. (CBC)

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run in Scarborough, police said Friday evening. 

Police said they received a call just before 9 p.m. of a collision near the intersection of ​Brimorton Drive and Bellamy Road North.

When police arrived, they say citizens were performing CPR on the motorcyclist, who had very serious injuries. 

The motorcyclist later succumbed to those injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours for an investigation, police said. 

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us