Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Scarborough: police

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run in Scarborough, police said Friday evening.

Police said they received a call just before 9 p.m. of a collision near the intersection of ​Brimorton Drive and Bellamy Road North.

When police arrived, they say citizens were performing CPR on the motorcyclist, who had very serious injuries.

The motorcyclist later succumbed to those injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours for an investigation, police said.