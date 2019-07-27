Woman rushed to hospital following hit and run in North York

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run near Allen Road and Highway 401 Saturday evening, Toronto paramedics say.

A call came in around 5:20 p.m. of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue, according to EMS.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say the driver fled east on Wilson Avenue, and is possibly in a grey Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police's traffic services.