Woman rushed to hospital following hit and run in North York
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run near Allen Road and Highway 401 Saturday evening, Toronto paramedics say. 

Pedestrian struck near Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue, police say

Toronto police say they're looking for a driver who fled east on Wilson Avenue after a hit-and-run Saturday. (CBC)

A call came in around 5:20 p.m. of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue, according to EMS.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

Toronto police say the driver fled east on Wilson Avenue, and is possibly in a grey Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police's traffic services.

