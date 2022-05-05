Man seriously injured in North York hit and run

A man was seriously injured in a hit and run in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency services responded to a collision in the Toro Road and Keele Street area at 11:18 p.m.

Police say a man was riding on an e-bike when he was struck by a vehicle. He suffered "very serious injuries."

The man was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, police say.

Police closed roads in the area for their investigation.